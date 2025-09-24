 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20116761 Edited 25 September 2025 – 00:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Rethrow is now available!

- The rethrow menu can only be opened while the disc is in flight
- If using a gamepad, open the rethrow menu by pressing the north button (Y on Xbox controllers)
- If using keyboard/mouse, open the menu by pressing the P key
- Taking a rethrow counts as a stroke
- Rethrows can be taken on any shot except for triple bogey

