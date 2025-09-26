Howdy, gunslingers!



It’s time to saddle up for the final stop on the Undead West Year 1 Roadmap! This patch brings a fresh batch of fixes, polish, and a few surprises to keep your runs wild and unpredictable. Whether you’re spinning cursed reels, hunting secret rooms, or testing out fresh firepower, this patch has something for you!

Undead West at NZGDC

We premiered the update yesterday at NZGDC 2025, New Zealand’s biggest game development conference held at Tākina Wellington Convention & Exhibition Centre. With this year’s theme “The People at the Heart of Games”, the event celebrated the developers, storytellers, and players who shape the industry. Attendees had a chance to go hands-on with the latest Undead West build, test out new features, and chat with the team in person. Big thanks to everyone who stopped by! We’ll be there one more day today if you’re still around.

Without further ado, let's dive straight into the patch notes!

Slot Machine - Spin for Boons or Curses

Originally teased in the Prologue, the Slot Machine now makes its full debut in the main game. For $20, players can spin the reels and receive either a boon or a curse that lasts for the entire stage.

Boons offer helpful effects to aid your run, while curses introduce unpredictable challenges that can twist your strategy. Each spin is a gamble — you won’t know what you’re getting until the reels stop. Whether you’re chasing power or embracing chaos, the Slot Machine adds a new layer of risk and reward to every stage.

New Weapons - Five New Toys

This update adds five new weapons to your arsenal, each with its own unique twist:

Rattler – Dropped by the Executioner boss in the Sepulchre. Not available in the shop, so you’ll need to loot it mid-run.

Long Gun – Fires three shots per clip and stuns enemies when the final bullet hits.

Cross Bow – Has a chance to apply the bleed status effect to enemies.

Reaper – A shotgun that delivers a melee attack every time you reload.

Hand Cannon – Packs serious punch with high damage and a single round per clip.

Secret Rooms Await

Secret Rooms have been introduced to the game, bringing a new layer of mystery to your runs. Hidden entrances can now appear in Stage 1 Catacombs, with some rooms featuring cowboy statues that signal the way in.

Improvements and Bug Fixes

We’ve been busy squashing bugs and making improvements all around:

Extended collider that triggers door open in Hub main room

Fixed NPC dialogue boxes moving when transitioning between rooms

Fixed stun effect causing animation freeze on killing blow

Added stun sprite to Stage 1 Catacombs slime

Explosion barrels now spawn outward fireballs

Red Lobster enemy projectiles now have trails

Question mark crate hearts now give +max heart instead of refill

Fixed enemy hit sounds restarting mid-hit

Multiple Graveyard room collider fixes to prevent player getting stuck

Camera aspect ratio now consistent across resolutions

Added Lightning SFX

Fixed Steam Deck camera zoom

Bow now properly shows charged animation

Sprite outline shader changed to red for better interactable visibility

Fixed controller UI issues across Hub screens (Whiskey, Outfit, Gun)

Fixed Save & Quit prompt reactivating on controller

Adjusted Hub NPC room to show south entrance to Ferryman

Whiskey now disables on player death

Fixed Secret Room ladder outline and interactable

Fixed controller input loss on 'Are you sure?' prompts

Fixed multiple softlocks when pressing 'DONE' on controller

Adjusted Graveyard room colliders to prevent roll-stuck scenarios

That’s all for this update, happy hunting and see you in the next one!



Deathless Games and Retrovibe