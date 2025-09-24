 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20116513
Update notes via Steam Community

• Horn weapons have been replaced with Hooks (same values but different range).
• The Root weapon now has magical range (always hits the back row).
• Weapon upgrades from Faction rewards are now skippable.
• Unique weapons now roll their speed 0.5 below the weapon’s minimum (not always 0.9–1.1).
• Fixed a bug where you could delete enough Heroes to lock yourself out of a run.
• Correctly displays weapon cap at 0.8.
• Fixed a bug where weapon range was not shown on weapon previews.
• Fixed some tooltips.
• Minor UI improvements.

Changed files in this update

