

• Horn weapons have been replaced with Hooks (same values but different range).

• The Root weapon now has magical range (always hits the back row).

• Weapon upgrades from Faction rewards are now skippable.

• Unique weapons now roll their speed 0.5 below the weapon’s minimum (not always 0.9–1.1).

• Fixed a bug where you could delete enough Heroes to lock yourself out of a run.

• Correctly displays weapon cap at 0.8.

• Fixed a bug where weapon range was not shown on weapon previews.

• Fixed some tooltips.

• Minor UI improvements.

