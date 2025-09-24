- Fixed a bug where controller buttons wouldn't work.
- Improved load times by removing unnecessary file writes.
- Slightly improved the disconnect on load issue for non-US players by reducing load times. (The real fix for this will come later.)
Minor Controller + Load Time Hotfix
