 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Transformers™: Fall of Cybertron™ Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Dying Light: The Beast
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20116494 Edited 24 September 2025 – 23:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where controller buttons wouldn't work.
  • Improved load times by removing unnecessary file writes.
  • Slightly improved the disconnect on load issue for non-US players by reducing load times. (The real fix for this will come later.)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3205541
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link