Hello all, excited to announce patch 15a. This patch comes with a variety of fixes as well as two new weapon types to take into battle.

Dual wield weapons: A small (for now) variety of dual wield weapons have been added to the world in loot tables as well as vendor options. They cut faster but leave you exposed to take damage if you don't time your combos correctly.

The trusted Sword and Shield: A good sword is nothing if not paired with good defense and the sword and shield combo allows you to control the flow of battle by offering significant protection against enemy attacks. Right click to raise your shield and deflect an amount of damage equal to the weapons attack damage. A couple of varieties are waiting for you on the island and more styles and rarities coming soon.

Other fixes include:

Tweaked the player compass to appropriately reflect the cardinal directions when traveling across the island.

Fixed stun-lock events for both the player and enemies to vary up combat patterns a bit.

Fixed the camera clipping on some enemy bodies, distorting player third person view.

Fixed a bug that caused enemy hit sounds to echo far across the land.

Fixed some enemy navigation around large cities.

Fixed some structure shadows in enemy camps.

Added new points of interest to explore in the world.

If you got this far, THANK YOU and stay tuned for more cool stuff