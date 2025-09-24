 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20116408 Edited 24 September 2025 – 22:52:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Improved Synth UI, Modules are more condensed and uniform with more layout options
  • Added VSync setting
  • Added alt+enter shortcut to toggle fullscreen
  • Fixed issue with saved fleet battles being broken sometimes
  • Fixed some popup text
  • Fixed compute going below 0
  • Fixed Synth Tier achievements and a secret achievement not triggering
  • Fixed some display issues with various languages including Reactor OD buttons being off screen
  • Fixed font used for Russian
  • Fixed some core loadout issues
  • Fixed warp enemy indicators
  • Fixed several more .0 issues
  • Fixed reactor challenge bug that gave you two reactor utility cores
  • (Steam) Added support for 32bit windows versions (maybe)
  • (Linux) potentially fixed save and load dialog issues
  • (Mobile) Fixed base tooltips

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2471101
Linux Depot 2471102
Windows 32-bit Depot 2471103
