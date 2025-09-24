- Improved Synth UI, Modules are more condensed and uniform with more layout options
- Added VSync setting
- Added alt+enter shortcut to toggle fullscreen
- Fixed issue with saved fleet battles being broken sometimes
- Fixed some popup text
- Fixed compute going below 0
- Fixed Synth Tier achievements and a secret achievement not triggering
- Fixed some display issues with various languages including Reactor OD buttons being off screen
- Fixed font used for Russian
- Fixed some core loadout issues
- Fixed warp enemy indicators
- Fixed several more .0 issues
- Fixed reactor challenge bug that gave you two reactor utility cores
- (Steam) Added support for 32bit windows versions (maybe)
- (Linux) potentially fixed save and load dialog issues
- (Mobile) Fixed base tooltips
Version 0.70.0.3
