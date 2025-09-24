We have updated Geneforge 2 - Infestation to v1.0.4. This patch fixes a number of smaller issues, and completely reworks how the game is drawn and animated. Includes full screen scaling and magnification options for those with vision issues. Enjoy!

Version 1.0.4 Patch Notes - September 24, 2025

* The Geneforge 2 engine now supports proper monitor scaling, and everything should be drawn at a much more legible and attractive size. In Settings, you can toggle between Fullscreen and Windowed mode. You can also set magnification to zoom the view in or out.

* Animations should be much smoother.

* A variety of minor improvements and typo fixes.