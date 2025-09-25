This is more updates to the Forge of Empires mod.
Forge Of Empires (Formerly Known As Sidekicks)
Scourge Infused Empire
- Change the Peltian Greater Fortress to hopefully cap its range.
Armada
- Add mark 7 to terran and kilrathi rangers.
- If a player clicks very quickly they can bypass the "only one mine per planet" code; the game will now automatically clean that up if it happens.
- Armada Flagships won't level up if they are actively hacking.
- Science has been too scarce for the Armada. Armada will now get some science by fighting its enemies. You can hack a Vein to generate a powerful ship worth a lot of science.
- Buff Armada starting resources a bit.
- Nerf base metal income. I'd like the player to want Metal Mines.
- Nerf ranger build time.
- Terran ships all do a bit more damage.
- When upgrading Terran ships with science, increase the amount of damage granted and decrease the amount of tankiness granted.
- Kilrathi ships are all a bit tankier.
- When upgrading Kilrathi ships with science, decrease the amount of damage granted and increase the amount of tankiness granted. These changes are intended to be a buff to the Armada (increased overall power level), and to help lean those races more into their intended identities.
DZ Empire
- Base-tier Merkismathrs are now automatically replaced for the player with non-phasing versions; this is a bit of a nerf, I think, but it's really annoying as a player to have a ton of your strength phased out when you first enter a planet. The fancy Merkismathr versions keep their original phasing attributes.
- Fix a DZ moon bug where it would build armada mines. Give the DZ Sidekick/Empire a bit more income.
- DZ Sidekick/Empire can build all upgrades even if their intensity is lower than would be allowed for a regular DZ.
Dyson Empire
- Reaper Larvae should try less hard to spawn on planets with Dyson Spheres.
- Dyson Empire enemies now indicate how much Cuendillar they are worth.
Changed files in this update