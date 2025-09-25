 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20116310 Edited 25 September 2025 – 01:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Full release notes here.

This is more updates to the Forge of Empires mod.

Forge Of Empires (Formerly Known As Sidekicks)

Scourge Infused Empire

  • Change the Peltian Greater Fortress to hopefully cap its range.

Armada

  • Add mark 7 to terran and kilrathi rangers.
  • If a player clicks very quickly they can bypass the "only one mine per planet" code; the game will now automatically clean that up if it happens.
  • Armada Flagships won't level up if they are actively hacking.
  • Science has been too scarce for the Armada. Armada will now get some science by fighting its enemies. You can hack a Vein to generate a powerful ship worth a lot of science.
  • Buff Armada starting resources a bit.
  • Nerf base metal income. I'd like the player to want Metal Mines.
  • Nerf ranger build time.
  • Terran ships all do a bit more damage.
  • When upgrading Terran ships with science, increase the amount of damage granted and decrease the amount of tankiness granted.
  • Kilrathi ships are all a bit tankier.
  • When upgrading Kilrathi ships with science, decrease the amount of damage granted and increase the amount of tankiness granted. These changes are intended to be a buff to the Armada (increased overall power level), and to help lean those races more into their intended identities.

DZ Empire

  • Base-tier Merkismathrs are now automatically replaced for the player with non-phasing versions; this is a bit of a nerf, I think, but it's really annoying as a player to have a ton of your strength phased out when you first enter a planet. The fancy Merkismathr versions keep their original phasing attributes.
  • Fix a DZ moon bug where it would build armada mines. Give the DZ Sidekick/Empire a bit more income.
  • DZ Sidekick/Empire can build all upgrades even if their intensity is lower than would be allowed for a regular DZ.

Dyson Empire

  • Reaper Larvae should try less hard to spawn on planets with Dyson Spheres.
  • Dyson Empire enemies now indicate how much Cuendillar they are worth.

Heart of the Machine

https://steamcommunity.com/ogg/2001070/announcements/detail/510718530665054610

