- Major optimization: Fixed a bug that was putting a ton of load on the CPU. If you were experiencing consistent lag before, it may be much improved now
- Fixed a bunch of bad geometry that lead to being able to see through walls in some levels
- Fixed random walls that hurt you in some places
- Fixed random lavas that didn't hurt you in some places
- Improve geometry in 1-4 so you can't clip through to the end
- Fixed issue where lb times in Sandbox weren't submitting
- Fixed a few broken item descriptions
- Fixed issue where beating the Sandbox level showed you the end credits
- Fixed issue where sometimes you submitted a strange and large time into the leaderboards
Thanks,
Blargis
Changed files in this update