 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Lost Rift Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20116296 Edited 25 September 2025 – 19:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Another small patch coming your way - More to come throughout the week!

  • Major optimization: Fixed a bug that was putting a ton of load on the CPU. If you were experiencing consistent lag before, it may be much improved now
  • Fixed a bunch of bad geometry that lead to being able to see through walls in some levels
  • Fixed random walls that hurt you in some places
  • Fixed random lavas that didn't hurt you in some places
  • Improve geometry in 1-4 so you can't clip through to the end
  • Fixed issue where lb times in Sandbox weren't submitting
  • Fixed a few broken item descriptions
  • Fixed issue where beating the Sandbox level showed you the end credits
  • Fixed issue where sometimes you submitted a strange and large time into the leaderboards


Thanks,
Blargis

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2533602
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 2533603
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link