24 September 2025 Build 20116155 Edited 24 September 2025 – 23:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v.2.6.1 (September 24, 2025)

  • Added: "Button & Input Scale" option in the Edit > Settings panel. This will control the scale of the buttons and inputs, allowing you to increase their size for easier visibility. Layout may become a bit crowded at larger scales though (may need to improve this at some point).

  • Added: Tiled .tmx files can now be imported via the File > Import Model. Each layer will become its own object in crocotile.

  • Fixed: Marquee selecting vertices while in active-edit mode wouldn't always work.



Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

