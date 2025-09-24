v.2.6.1 (September 24, 2025)
Added: "Button & Input Scale" option in the Edit > Settings panel. This will control the scale of the buttons and inputs, allowing you to increase their size for easier visibility. Layout may become a bit crowded at larger scales though (may need to improve this at some point).
Added: Tiled .tmx files can now be imported via the File > Import Model. Each layer will become its own object in crocotile.
Fixed: Marquee selecting vertices while in active-edit mode wouldn't always work.
Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!
