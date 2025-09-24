🐛**Bug Fixes**

- fixed a bug where you could dash through the flight deck and escape the plane

- fixed a bug where velocity wasnt resetting on parachuting so you couldnt land in the plane if you dashed out

- can no longer place random items on fire extinguisher or air freshener slots

- various visual plane nose location fixes

- fixed a bug where removing an insert from the cart made it get held in a weird location

- fixed a bug where you could interact (hold) with empty inserts in the cart and it would move them slightly

- fixed a bug that caused day 2 tutorial to get stuck on "fill one side of the cart"