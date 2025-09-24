 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20116091 Edited 24 September 2025 – 23:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🐛**Bug Fixes**
- fixed a bug where you could dash through the flight deck and escape the plane
- fixed a bug where velocity wasnt resetting on parachuting so you couldnt land in the plane if you dashed out
- can no longer place random items on fire extinguisher or air freshener slots
- various visual plane nose location fixes
- fixed a bug where removing an insert from the cart made it get held in a weird location
- fixed a bug where you could interact (hold) with empty inserts in the cart and it would move them slightly
- fixed a bug that caused day 2 tutorial to get stuck on "fill one side of the cart"

