🐛**Bug Fixes**
- fixed a bug where you could dash through the flight deck and escape the plane
- fixed a bug where velocity wasnt resetting on parachuting so you couldnt land in the plane if you dashed out
- can no longer place random items on fire extinguisher or air freshener slots
- various visual plane nose location fixes
- fixed a bug where removing an insert from the cart made it get held in a weird location
- fixed a bug where you could interact (hold) with empty inserts in the cart and it would move them slightly
- fixed a bug that caused day 2 tutorial to get stuck on "fill one side of the cart"
Uh Oh Airlines 0.0.22.0.1 Hotfix Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3582612
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update