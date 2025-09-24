Lots of refinements in this release. Special thanks to players for your feedback!
Dictionary
- Added word rarity! Now you can change the game's dictionary to have more or less obscure words. We now default to "Rare" which is about in the middle of the range. So you'll notice less weird words that are only competitive-level "Scrabble" words. Check the game's Settings menu to adjust. This opens up a lot of accessibility and replay value to the game and we hope you enjoy the change!
- A found word list is available after each game. It breaks down how many words you found in each level of rarity (from common through mythic). It makes it easier to sort out some of the more interesting words you found to help you remember them and possibly look up their definitions.
- Added some clarification as to how we build our dictionary was added to the Credits menu. Basically, we start with an open source version of the international "Scrabble" dictionary. That's where a lot of the weird words (now mostly in Epic and Mythic dictionary levels) come from.
Unlocks
- We simplified unlocking new presets for Chill and Rave modes. You only have to play the first of each game mode to unlock the rest. Also, and this is important for Chill games, you don't have to complete the game to unlock, just play them. This means if you end your game using the pause menu, it will still count. We realized that the point of the unlocks isn't to hold you back, but to encourage you to try simpler presets first. We hope this is a better experience.
User Interface
- We clarified a lot of navigation text (eg. Back in many places tells you exactly what you're going back to)
- We made UI labels easier to see and added visual queues for things like rotating the board (you will notice the board now rotates as it counts down to start each game)
- Hover text has been added to the settings menu and game preset customization to clarify what each of the options does
- We added fun bubbles in the background because fun
- The settings menu "reset" button will now reset the game state including custom presets (saved high scores still remain)
Performance
- Simplified some particle effects to reduce GPU usage
Changed files in this update