
25 September 2025 Build 20116057 Edited 25 September 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! Another update out now that makes significant balance changes and fixes several bugs!

Elements Divided Update 31

Version 622

 

Changelog:

- Balance Changes

- General

                 - Reduce Multihit damage on all moves

                 - Increase Flight Stamina on all elements

- Earth

                 - Increase Earth Wall durability

                 - Increase Aerial Wall durability to match Grounded Wall durability

                 - Increase max speed while Earth Armor is active

                 - Make Earth Trap not phase through Walls

- Water

                 - Give Water Bubbles a startup time delay

- Fire

                 - Increase Flamethrower flight power

- Air

                 - Remove Air Blast damage

                 - Increase Air Blast knockback

                 - Increase Air Blast flight power

- Added new statue in Hub World spawn area

- Adjusted UI interaction zones in the Hub World

- Start showing Mastery Rank cosmetic unlocks in Rank Panel in pause menu

- Show all Mastery Rank unlocks in reward chest panel

- Fixed a bug where snowstorm would deal double damage

- Fixed a bug that let Water Tentacles, Water Grapple, and Earth Hands attach to other players' bodies hands

- Fixed a bug that let Earth Hands grab Water Tentacles and Water Grapple

- Fixed a bug where some people were unable to host public lobbies

- Fixed a bug where you would get an update notification having missing translations

- Fixed a bug where you could infinitely fly by popping a Water Bubble inside another Water Bubble

- Fixed a bug where you could Grapple your own Ice Wall, allowing for short bursts of flight

- Fixed a bug that caused Mastery Rank cosmetics to not be locked behind Mastery Rank

- Fixed a bug that allowed players to keep cosmetics equipped that they aren't supposed to have

- Fixed a bug that made custom game setting dropdowns spill off screen

- Fixed a bug in technique descriptions in Rank Panel

- Fixed a bug that would show empty mastery unlocks in Rank Panel

- Removed unseen Mastery Rank rewards notification

Changed files in this update

