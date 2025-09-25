Hello! Another update out now that makes significant balance changes and fixes several bugs!

Elements Divided Update 31

Version 622

Changelog:

- Balance Changes

- General

- Reduce Multihit damage on all moves

- Increase Flight Stamina on all elements

- Earth

- Increase Earth Wall durability

- Increase Aerial Wall durability to match Grounded Wall durability

- Increase max speed while Earth Armor is active

- Make Earth Trap not phase through Walls

- Water

- Give Water Bubbles a startup time delay

- Fire

- Increase Flamethrower flight power

- Air

- Remove Air Blast damage

- Increase Air Blast knockback

- Increase Air Blast flight power

- Added new statue in Hub World spawn area

- Adjusted UI interaction zones in the Hub World

- Start showing Mastery Rank cosmetic unlocks in Rank Panel in pause menu

- Show all Mastery Rank unlocks in reward chest panel

- Fixed a bug where snowstorm would deal double damage

- Fixed a bug that let Water Tentacles, Water Grapple, and Earth Hands attach to other players' bodies hands

- Fixed a bug that let Earth Hands grab Water Tentacles and Water Grapple

- Fixed a bug where some people were unable to host public lobbies

- Fixed a bug where you would get an update notification having missing translations

- Fixed a bug where you could infinitely fly by popping a Water Bubble inside another Water Bubble

- Fixed a bug where you could Grapple your own Ice Wall, allowing for short bursts of flight

- Fixed a bug that caused Mastery Rank cosmetics to not be locked behind Mastery Rank

- Fixed a bug that allowed players to keep cosmetics equipped that they aren't supposed to have

- Fixed a bug that made custom game setting dropdowns spill off screen

- Fixed a bug in technique descriptions in Rank Panel

- Fixed a bug that would show empty mastery unlocks in Rank Panel

- Removed unseen Mastery Rank rewards notification