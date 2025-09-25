Hello! Another update out now that makes significant balance changes and fixes several bugs!
Elements Divided Update 31
Version 622
Changelog:
- Balance Changes
- General
- Reduce Multihit damage on all moves
- Increase Flight Stamina on all elements
- Earth
- Increase Earth Wall durability
- Increase Aerial Wall durability to match Grounded Wall durability
- Increase max speed while Earth Armor is active
- Make Earth Trap not phase through Walls
- Water
- Give Water Bubbles a startup time delay
- Fire
- Increase Flamethrower flight power
- Air
- Remove Air Blast damage
- Increase Air Blast knockback
- Increase Air Blast flight power
- Added new statue in Hub World spawn area
- Adjusted UI interaction zones in the Hub World
- Start showing Mastery Rank cosmetic unlocks in Rank Panel in pause menu
- Show all Mastery Rank unlocks in reward chest panel
- Fixed a bug where snowstorm would deal double damage
- Fixed a bug that let Water Tentacles, Water Grapple, and Earth Hands attach to other players' bodies hands
- Fixed a bug that let Earth Hands grab Water Tentacles and Water Grapple
- Fixed a bug where some people were unable to host public lobbies
- Fixed a bug where you would get an update notification having missing translations
- Fixed a bug where you could infinitely fly by popping a Water Bubble inside another Water Bubble
- Fixed a bug where you could Grapple your own Ice Wall, allowing for short bursts of flight
- Fixed a bug that caused Mastery Rank cosmetics to not be locked behind Mastery Rank
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to keep cosmetics equipped that they aren't supposed to have
- Fixed a bug that made custom game setting dropdowns spill off screen
- Fixed a bug in technique descriptions in Rank Panel
- Fixed a bug that would show empty mastery unlocks in Rank Panel
- Removed unseen Mastery Rank rewards notification
