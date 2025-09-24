Bugfix

- Fixed Kindlestix Bushes from being walked on top of

- Special attacks that apply a friendly buff to players can now be done in non-PvP areas as well

- Global Market "x" text which displays amount available now shows correct number

- Fixed a random IndexOutOfBounds error when equipping items

- Fixed bug where after walking to a node and starting to harvest it will intermittently stop harvesting and require you to click again



Feature

- None

Misc

- Added price each value in global market logs

Performance

- None

Polish

- Made the "top xp drop" UI much smaller to be proportional

- Made the "level up" UI much smaller to be proportional

- Made the "top xp" UI much smaller to be proportional

- Withdraw/Deposit gold input amount in bank UI doesn't allow a too-big number now