 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Transformers™: Fall of Cybertron™ Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Dying Light: The Beast
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20115971 Edited 24 September 2025 – 23:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey guys! Krayfishkarl here with another patch update. This just fixes some more bugs. I'll be doing at least one more 100% runthrough before release to try to catch anything else. September 30 draws close!

Patch Notes

Gameplay

  • Adjusted some platforms in Waterworks and Arctic Rig.

  • Changed the contents of some small crates in Industrial Junkyard and Frozen Fortress.

  • Fixed some out of bounds clips.

  • Fixed some inconsistent spawning issues with factory debris.

  • Fixed some issues with the speed at which the player is moved by wind.

  • Fixed a bug where you could get stuck crouching.

  • Logic updates with levers in Sill E. Con arena.

Graphics

  • Various animation adjustments.

  • Toned down the screen shake effect.

  • Animation for being blown around by wind added.

Changed files in this update

savecancel Depot 1517561
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link