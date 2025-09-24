Hey guys! Krayfishkarl here with another patch update. This just fixes some more bugs. I'll be doing at least one more 100% runthrough before release to try to catch anything else. September 30 draws close!

Patch Notes

Gameplay

Adjusted some platforms in Waterworks and Arctic Rig.

Changed the contents of some small crates in Industrial Junkyard and Frozen Fortress.

Fixed some out of bounds clips.

Fixed some inconsistent spawning issues with factory debris.

Fixed some issues with the speed at which the player is moved by wind.

Fixed a bug where you could get stuck crouching.

Logic updates with levers in Sill E. Con arena.

Graphics