24 September 2025 Build 20115918 Edited 24 September 2025 – 23:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, divine strategists!

This update introduces our most significant antagonist yet and expands the strategic depth of settlement management. The island grows more dangerous, but your tools for survival have expanded as well.

The Queen Monster Emerges

  • Meet your true nemesis - The Queen Monster now stalks your island as the primary antagonist

  • Dynamic corruption system - She actively terraforms land into truly corrupted lands with her darkrain

  • Intelligent pathfinding - The Queen ensures her monsters always have routes to reach your settlers, no more hiding behind natural barriers, or putting up mountains

  • Expanded narrative - New story elements reveal the Queen's role in the island's dark mysteries

Building System Overhaul

  • Completely revamped internal building system - Now data-driven for rapid development of new structures

  • Faster content updates ahead - This foundation allows us to add new buildings much more efficiently

  • Potential bugs warning - As with any major system change, please report any building-related issues you encounter

New Strategic Buildings

  • Wellspring Grainery - Provides area-of-effect bonuses to adjacent farms, optimizing your food production zones

  • Wellspring Vault - Enhances nearby temples' mana production, creating strategic temple placement decisions

  • Grand Farm - A more efficient farming solution for mature settlements

  • Area effect mechanics - Building placement now matters more than ever for optimal efficiency

Escalated Threat Level

  • Increased monster creep growth rate - The corruption spreads faster, demanding quicker strategic responses

  • Higher stakes gameplay - Balance expansion against the accelerating threat more carefully

  • Enhanced challenge curve - Preparing players for the full strategic depth of the final experience

These changes represent a major step toward our Steam Next Fest demo. The Queen Monster adds the persistent threat that makes every divine power decision meaningful, while the expanded building system provides more tools for strategic settlement optimization.

Current playtesters - We especially need feedback on the Queen's behavior patterns and the new building balance. How does the increased threat level feel?

Wishlist Eureka on Steam to experience the full strategic challenge when our demo launches!

-Johannes

Known Issues:

  • Building system bugs possible due to major internal changes

  • Queen Monster pathfinding optimization ongoing

  • Balance tweaks for new area-effect buildings in progress

