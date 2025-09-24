Hey everyone,

Thank you so much for your feedback and we're thrilled with how much everyone's enjoying the game! Please keep the feedback coming as it helps make a better game. Please be sure to share any bugs you encounter on the Steam forums, below, or in the discord!

FIXES

Fixed Tomes not being able to block

Fixed Steal no longer working on all monsters after 10 Stealing Attempts during the same run

Fixed being able to get dungeon completion achievements when running away before the boss fight

(JAPANESE) Fixed "Current Floor" counter and other text displays

Fixed the dice button at the bottom left of the Edit Character menu being able to change your race and reset your character back to level 1

Fixed your name being set to "Hero" if you didnt input or randomize your name atleast once

CHANGES

Changed sound effects of Axe Abilities "Hungry Chop" and "Hack And Slash"

Auto Save Message now appears in the proper Language you choose, or in your device's language

Publisher and Developer logo sounds now honor your Audio settings

Monster's Crit Chance stats are no longer affected by the Monster Strength setting

Encounter Rate and Treasure Floor dungeon upgrades can no longer be chosen in Boss Dungeons, if youve already added points into those upgrades, consider Resetting to get your points back

Can now see your current skill level in Ability Tooltips

(ANDROID ONLY) Hid some unrelated options such as Fullscreen mode and Cursor settings

MORE FIXES TO COME

A non-steam version and an Android version can be downloaded on itch.io: https://renoki.itch.io/dragaea-idle

Be sure to wishlist the main game and share the game with your friends, every little bit helps us make a better game!

Until next time!