Hello, Animas!

Thank you once again for your continued interest and support for Gigantes Ex Machina.

We’re excited to announce that the demo version has been updated to v0.2, bringing many of the quality-of-life improvements from the main build!

Demo v0.2 Patch Notes

System & Feature Improvements

Key binding customization for keyboard, mouse, and controller input has been added to the system settings.

Auto-aim assist has been introduced to help with targeting during fast-paced combat.

Language support has been expanded to include Brazilian Portuguese and Turkish.

Gameplay Enhancements

Combat balance has been refined for smoother progression and more intuitive difficulty scaling.

A new Arcade Mode stage is now available in the demo, allowing players to experience high-intensity battles and a variety of boss encounters.

v0.2 Hotfix Notes

Combat Mechanism Changes

A laser pointer indicator has been added to help predict the timing of A108 Cyclops’s Gatling attacks.

The performance of A108 Cyclops’s Gatling gun and homing missiles has been nerfed.

The number of smart mines deployed by SN-04 Susanoo has been increased.

The firing pattern of beam cannons used by enemy bosses has been changed, making them dodgeable with boosters.

Reload times for all boss weapons have been increased, creating longer gaps between attacks.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the effective range upgrade was not being applied.

Fixed an issue where the outline feature in system settings failed to activate after restarting the game, even when toggled on.

Your feedback continues to be a driving force behind the game’s evolution.

We’ll do our best to provide an even better experience.

Thank you for playing!