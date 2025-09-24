 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20115652 Edited 24 September 2025 – 22:59:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added an end if you complete the requirements, fix some text and now you can maximise the window for all resolutions. Enjoy!

This is the update 1.3 for Solaris - Arcade Edition

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3926251
  • Loading history…
Linux English Depot 3926252
  • Loading history…
