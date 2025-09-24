hi! i've capped the FPS to 60 in the latest update because (for whatever reason) i didnt already do that and some people's powerful-ass PCs were burning up doing 600 FPS or whatever LOL
aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaas always, if anything weird or strange comes of this, by all means let me know!!!
FPS lock update
Update notes via Steam Community
