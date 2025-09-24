 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20115632 Edited 24 September 2025 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
hi! i've capped the FPS to 60 in the latest update because (for whatever reason) i didnt already do that and some people's powerful-ass PCs were burning up doing 600 FPS or whatever LOL

aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaas always, if anything weird or strange comes of this, by all means let me know!!!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3763821
