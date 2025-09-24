Countries are now always removed from the "need new capital" list when defeated/deleted
Fixed 1 random island in oceania having land data but not country data on medium map
battle strength loss now has a chance of being somewhere between 1-6 (in big) 1-12 (in medium) 1-24 (in small) with bigger chance of being within half of the max value instead of always 1
each pixel now actually has 1-5 battles (was accidentally set to 1-3 before)
Beta 3.00.3
Windows 64-bit Depot 3106521
macOS 64-bit Depot 3106522
Linux 64-bit Depot 3106523
