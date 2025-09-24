 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Transformers™: Fall of Cybertron™ Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Dying Light: The Beast
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20115545 Edited 24 September 2025 – 21:26:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Countries are now always removed from the "need new capital" list when defeated/deleted

  • Fixed 1 random island in oceania having land data but not country data on medium map

  • battle strength loss now has a chance of being somewhere between 1-6 (in big) 1-12 (in medium) 1-24 (in small) with bigger chance of being within half of the max value instead of always 1

  • each pixel now actually has 1-5 battles (was accidentally set to 1-3 before)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3106521
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3106522
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3106523
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link