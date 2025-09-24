- Added an option to change how long you have to hold down the interact button, including "Normal," "Fast," and "Instant"
- Fixed mouse input not being re-captured after pausing the game and opening the Steam overlay
- Fixed dialog text getting stuck on-screen when closing the dialog immediately after opening it
Thanks for playing The Spiral! This is a small update that includes a quality-of-life option and a couple of bug fixes.
