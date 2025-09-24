 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Transformers™: Fall of Cybertron™ Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Dying Light: The Beast
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20115511 Edited 24 September 2025 – 21:26:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks for playing The Spiral! This is a small update that includes a quality-of-life option and a couple of bug fixes.

  • Added an option to change how long you have to hold down the interact button, including "Normal," "Fast," and "Instant"
  • Fixed mouse input not being re-captured after pausing the game and opening the Steam overlay
  • Fixed dialog text getting stuck on-screen when closing the dialog immediately after opening it

Changed files in this update

Depot 2577024
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link