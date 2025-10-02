I dug deep and I found... bugs.
So I worked hard to fix them. Here are the patch notes for this month's worth of mini-patches
new :
-Added a new dwarven story to the surface. small scenes evolving with depth.
-Added a scroll panel that lets you know how far in scroll collection you stand.
fixes :
-Fixed Vive wands controller grip not working as intended
-Fixed tutorial beer usage that could result in death, softlocking the player.
-Upgraded OpenXR management for better launcher stability
-Added information about jump in the tutorial
-Fixed various collision issues
-Increased the grappling zone on the crane for those who were trying to use it to climb out of their hole
-Improved lighting when many torches are placed (next update should improve this much further - work still in progress)
-Added textures on rocks in the diggable area as it was unclear those were rocks.
-fixed a missing piece of terrain that allowed people to dig outside of the bounds,
-and many more minor fixes....
Happy digging !
Yoirgl.
