



I dug deep and I found... bugs.



So I worked hard to fix them. Here are the patch notes for this month's worth of mini-patches



new :

-Added a new dwarven story to the surface. small scenes evolving with depth.

-Added a scroll panel that lets you know how far in scroll collection you stand.





fixes :

-Fixed Vive wands controller grip not working as intended

-Fixed tutorial beer usage that could result in death, softlocking the player.

-Upgraded OpenXR management for better launcher stability

-Added information about jump in the tutorial

-Fixed various collision issues

-Increased the grappling zone on the crane for those who were trying to use it to climb out of their hole

-Improved lighting when many torches are placed (next update should improve this much further - work still in progress)

-Added textures on rocks in the diggable area as it was unclear those were rocks.

-fixed a missing piece of terrain that allowed people to dig outside of the bounds,

-and many more minor fixes....





Happy digging !





Yoirgl.



