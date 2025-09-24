 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20115488 Edited 24 September 2025 – 21:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugs

- Crash: LdrSufficientOrdersNAtStartChkResult.calc_orders_n_net_cost() takes 1 positional argument but 2 were given. (Luke)
- AI bug: AI would pickup wrong battle_stance (e.g. offensive/defensive) from the chain of command in certain circumstances (Henk, Patrick, Luke)- leading to things like AT Guns suddenly moving on the offensive! Trello trello
-(2nd try at this ;-) )Removed: confusing/annoying ‘orders_n 0 >= cost 0 but still failing..’ message silenced ;-) (luke)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 887492
Windows DLC 4006120English Depot 4006120
