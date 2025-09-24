Bugs - Crash: LdrSufficientOrdersNAtStartChkResult.calc_orders_n_net_cost() takes 1 positional argument but 2 were given. (Luke)

- AI bug: AI would pickup wrong battle_stance (e.g. offensive/defensive) from the chain of command in certain circumstances (Henk, Patrick, Luke)- leading to things like AT Guns suddenly moving on the offensive! Trello trello

-(2nd try at this ;-) )Removed: confusing/annoying ‘orders_n 0 >= cost 0 but still failing..’ message silenced ;-) (luke)