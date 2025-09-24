 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20115475 Edited 24 September 2025 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Updated the UX further; If you dislike the new menu layout, go to Editor \ Editor Settings \ Edit Settings and uncheck "Combine File Menu and Toolbars."
  • Fixed (hopefully) and issue with Linux clipboard support.

