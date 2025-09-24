 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20115458 Edited 24 September 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New:
- Weapons and Fabricator upgrades are carried over to the next episode.
- New music.
- Fixed switching weapons with gamepad and on Steam Deck.
- Some other minor improvements and fixes.

