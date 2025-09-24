Hi everyone,
A new update is live for Firefighter Frankie! 🐾 This one adds fresh content and a bunch of fixes to make the game smoother:
🔥 5 New Fires
Firestation Windhaven:
Stadium
House
Firestation Crimon Canyon:
Cabin
Space Shuttle
Steam Locomotive
🎮 Fixes & Improvements
Fixed load save bug Windhaven
Patched tunnels and map gaps
Improved performance
Thanks again for playing and for all the feedback! It really helps me polish the game and make Frankie’s adventure better for everyone.
Tom - PyroPeak Studios
Changed files in this update