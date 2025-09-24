Hi everyone,

A new update is live for Firefighter Frankie! 🐾 This one adds fresh content and a bunch of fixes to make the game smoother:

🔥 5 New Fires

Firestation Windhaven: Stadium House

Firestation Crimon Canyon: Cabin Space Shuttle Steam Locomotive



🎮 Fixes & Improvements

Fixed load save bug Windhaven

Patched tunnels and map gaps

Improved performance

Thanks again for playing and for all the feedback! It really helps me polish the game and make Frankie’s adventure better for everyone.

Tom - PyroPeak Studios