24 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

A new update is live for Firefighter Frankie! 🐾 This one adds fresh content and a bunch of fixes to make the game smoother:

🔥 5 New Fires

  • Firestation Windhaven:

    • Stadium

    • House

  • Firestation Crimon Canyon:

    • Cabin

    • Space Shuttle

    • Steam Locomotive

🎮 Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed load save bug Windhaven

  • Patched tunnels and map gaps

  • Improved performance

Thanks again for playing and for all the feedback! It really helps me polish the game and make Frankie’s adventure better for everyone.

Tom - PyroPeak Studios



Depot 3428731
