"Today we are releasing Krita 5.2.13! This is a bugfix release containing a number of important Android fixes, courtesy of Carsten Hartenfels, our new Android Maintainer. The release also includes a security fix that affected the work with TGA files."
As always, please feel free to check out the full release notes here: https://krita.org/en/posts/2025/krita-5.2.13-released/
Thank you all for your continued support!
Krita 5.2.13 bugfix release!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Krita Windows Depot 280682
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Krita Linux (AppImage) Depot 280683
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Krita MacOSX Depot 280684
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update