 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Dying Light: The Beast Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20115361 Edited 24 September 2025 – 21:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
"Today we are releasing Krita 5.2.13! This is a bugfix release containing a number of important Android fixes, courtesy of Carsten Hartenfels, our new Android Maintainer. The release also includes a security fix that affected the work with TGA files."

As always, please feel free to check out the full release notes here: https://krita.org/en/posts/2025/krita-5.2.13-released/

Thank you all for your continued support!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Krita Windows Depot 280682
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Krita Linux (AppImage) Depot 280683
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Krita MacOSX Depot 280684
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link