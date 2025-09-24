Changes:
• Added Realism Mode: products now have expiration dates.
• Improved the “Details” window in the Incidents section to show more information.
• Reworked the level-up balance.
• The first shop now unlocks at level 5 instead of 10.
Realism Mode Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update