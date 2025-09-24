 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20115257 Edited 25 September 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:
• Added Realism Mode: products now have expiration dates.
• Improved the “Details” window in the Incidents section to show more information.
• Reworked the level-up balance.
• The first shop now unlocks at level 5 instead of 10.

