Greetings from HSG®

I know it has been long time for new things while working on other projects of ours and other parties.

This patch has some improvements before we proceed to overhaul of things such map new cars new mechanics and gameplay features together, as well as missions, car improvements and maybe AI.

In this patch:

New Trees better than the last default tree asset.

Reflections Improvements

Physics - Car, Terrain and Collision.

New Car Sounds (Basic ones the HQ are coming later)

New things are coming soon or later so support us on the way to achieve it. Get it from here:

Thank you and stay safe as always! ːsteamthumbsupː