The Patch 09 is out! Many fixes and improvements have been made based on your feedback!!

CORRECTED TOPICS:

Fixed issues where the player’s controls would lock when entering or leaving the accordion show;

Fixed a problem with the dog’s movement, where it could get stuck in certain areas of the beach;

Adjusted the positions of digging spots to avoid places the dog couldn’t reach;

Adjustments to some interface icons and images.

The upcoming updates are already in production, so if you want to chat or suggest something, join our Discord!