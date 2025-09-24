 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20115140 Edited 24 September 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Patch 09 is out! Many fixes and improvements have been made based on your feedback!!

CORRECTED TOPICS:

  • Fixed issues where the player’s controls would lock when entering or leaving the accordion show;

  • Fixed a problem with the dog’s movement, where it could get stuck in certain areas of the beach;

  • Adjusted the positions of digging spots to avoid places the dog couldn’t reach;

  • Adjustments to some interface icons and images.

The upcoming updates are already in production, so if you want to chat or suggest something, join our Discord!

