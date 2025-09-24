The Patch 09 is out! Many fixes and improvements have been made based on your feedback!!
CORRECTED TOPICS:
Fixed issues where the player’s controls would lock when entering or leaving the accordion show;
Fixed a problem with the dog’s movement, where it could get stuck in certain areas of the beach;
Adjusted the positions of digging spots to avoid places the dog couldn’t reach;
Adjustments to some interface icons and images.
The upcoming updates are already in production, so if you want to chat or suggest something, join our Discord!
