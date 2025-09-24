 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20115014
Update notes via Steam Community

Maps

  • Added 5 new maps : 4 in chapter 3 and 1 in Limbo,

  • Reworked all of the chapter 3 with new props and obstacles,

  • Reworked all of the Limbo chapter with new props and obstacles,

  • New lighting for chapter 2,

  • Reworked a small part of level 1-1,

Gameplay

  • New mechanic : the slide boost zone, it's a white zone on the ground that makes you slide a looot quicker,

  • New mechanic in limbo levels : the bouncing surface.. you'll see !,

  • New mechanic, the minimum speed ring : a speed ring that puts you to a certain speed if you have less than that speed (ex: a 50 min speed ring, will put you to 50 speed if you have 20, but won't do anything if you have 55),

  • Reworked the air fans,

  • Required checkpoints : added required checkpoints in level 1-10 to test the mechanic !,

  • Changed the way speed is computed, now it's a real metric in meter/second,

  • When finishing a level and respawning, it respawns you with no speed next to the teleporter thanks to @Fixious,

Others

  • Reworked the medals logos !! (check the screenshot),

  • Fixed many animations of the ghosts,

Bug fixing

  • Fixed the speed boost in Distant glade thanks to @Demon Bublebush , @kricket and @Fixious,

  • Fixed the menu opening when in freecam thanks to @william,

  • Fixed a bug where the player could move while in menu thanks to @printer,

  • Fixed a weird ass bug when you had a slowdown after restarting a level, big thanks to @printer,

  • Fixed a 1 year old bug where the sound effect continued while on the ground thanks to @william,

  • Fixed also a very old collision bug on overlook (a rock had a hole) thanks to @william,

  • Fixed the abuse from jumping from the sand at the start of the Passage thanks to @william,

  • Fixed the volume not off a -40db thanks to @william (I'll rework that better in the next update),

  • Fixed an abuse in Green Moon thanks to @GreezyCheese,

Roadmap

  • NPCs and the whole writing and lore of Hoverflow, I didn't find time to include it in this update,

  • One more Limbo level,

  • Balance the medals of all of the levels,

I am planning to release the v1.0 on November the 7th, thank you so much for helping me along this incredible journey There may be one final update before 1.0. Rest assured, I have many plans for after 1.0 if there are enough players interested in the game !

