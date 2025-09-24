Reworked all of the Limbo chapter with new props and obstacles,

Reworked all of the chapter 3 with new props and obstacles,

Added 5 new maps : 4 in chapter 3 and 1 in Limbo,

When finishing a level and respawning, it respawns you with no speed next to the teleporter thanks to @Fixious,

Changed the way speed is computed, now it's a real metric in meter/second,

Required checkpoints : added required checkpoints in level 1-10 to test the mechanic !,

New mechanic, the minimum speed ring : a speed ring that puts you to a certain speed if you have less than that speed (ex: a 50 min speed ring, will put you to 50 speed if you have 20, but won't do anything if you have 55),

New mechanic in limbo levels : the bouncing surface.. you'll see !,

New mechanic : the slide boost zone, it's a white zone on the ground that makes you slide a looot quicker,

Fixed many animations of the ghosts,

Fixed the speed boost in Distant glade thanks to @Demon Bublebush , @kricket and @Fixious,

Fixed the menu opening when in freecam thanks to @william,

Fixed a bug where the player could move while in menu thanks to @printer,

Fixed a weird ass bug when you had a slowdown after restarting a level, big thanks to @printer,

Fixed a 1 year old bug where the sound effect continued while on the ground thanks to @william,

Fixed also a very old collision bug on overlook (a rock had a hole) thanks to @william,

Fixed the abuse from jumping from the sand at the start of the Passage thanks to @william,

Fixed the volume not off a -40db thanks to @william (I'll rework that better in the next update),