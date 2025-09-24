Maps
Added 5 new maps : 4 in chapter 3 and 1 in Limbo,
Reworked all of the chapter 3 with new props and obstacles,
Reworked all of the Limbo chapter with new props and obstacles,
New lighting for chapter 2,
Reworked a small part of level 1-1,
Gameplay
New mechanic : the slide boost zone, it's a white zone on the ground that makes you slide a looot quicker,
New mechanic in limbo levels : the bouncing surface.. you'll see !,
New mechanic, the minimum speed ring : a speed ring that puts you to a certain speed if you have less than that speed (ex: a 50 min speed ring, will put you to 50 speed if you have 20, but won't do anything if you have 55),
Reworked the air fans,
Required checkpoints : added required checkpoints in level 1-10 to test the mechanic !,
Changed the way speed is computed, now it's a real metric in meter/second,
When finishing a level and respawning, it respawns you with no speed next to the teleporter thanks to @Fixious,
Others
Reworked the medals logos !! (check the screenshot),
Fixed many animations of the ghosts,
Bug fixing
Fixed the speed boost in Distant glade thanks to @Demon Bublebush , @kricket and @Fixious,
Fixed the menu opening when in freecam thanks to @william,
Fixed a bug where the player could move while in menu thanks to @printer,
Fixed a weird ass bug when you had a slowdown after restarting a level, big thanks to @printer,
Fixed a 1 year old bug where the sound effect continued while on the ground thanks to @william,
Fixed also a very old collision bug on overlook (a rock had a hole) thanks to @william,
Fixed the abuse from jumping from the sand at the start of the Passage thanks to @william,
Fixed the volume not off a -40db thanks to @william (I'll rework that better in the next update),
Fixed an abuse in Green Moon thanks to @GreezyCheese,
Roadmap
NPCs and the whole writing and lore of Hoverflow, I didn't find time to include it in this update,
One more Limbo level,
Balance the medals of all of the levels,
I am planning to release the v1.0 on November the 7th, thank you so much for helping me along this incredible journey There may be one final update before 1.0. Rest assured, I have many plans for after 1.0 if there are enough players interested in the game !
Changed files in this update