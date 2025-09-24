 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20114932
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added: New Teletubes L-Shape-small, J-Shape-small and S-Shape
  • Balance: Increased base value of C-Shape (0 → 2), L-Shape (0 → 1) and Straight-3 (0 → 1)
  • Balance: Updated rarity of Straight-1 and L-Shape-mini from Common to Uncommon
  • Fix: Resolved an issue where the boss effect tag could appear above tooltips

