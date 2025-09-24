- Added: New Teletubes L-Shape-small, J-Shape-small and S-Shape
- Balance: Increased base value of C-Shape (0 → 2), L-Shape (0 → 1) and Straight-3 (0 → 1)
- Balance: Updated rarity of Straight-1 and L-Shape-mini from Common to Uncommon
- Fix: Resolved an issue where the boss effect tag could appear above tooltips
Minor Update 1.1.0 Teletubes
Update notes via Steam Community
