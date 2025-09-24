 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Dying Light: The Beast Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 September 2025 Build 20114930 Edited 24 September 2025 – 20:26:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Added new skins to 4-player mode
-Adjusted some animation transitions for Marc and Reese
-When Sapphire's crown disappears due to her skin, an alternate, temporary crown is replaced when she crouched so her attack works
-Fixed the switching between controller and keyboard in the pause menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899301
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link