-Added new skins to 4-player mode
-Adjusted some animation transitions for Marc and Reese
-When Sapphire's crown disappears due to her skin, an alternate, temporary crown is replaced when she crouched so her attack works
-Fixed the switching between controller and keyboard in the pause menu
Added new skins to 4-player mode and other stuffs
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update