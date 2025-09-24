 Skip to content
24 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay changes:

-Areas of interest on the map now light up or spark, to provide more guidance and direction for players

-If an area is in accessible, the right-click cursor turns red instead of the usual green

-ActionBar items removal changed to middle-click to prevent accidental removal of an action/spell while walking

 

Bugs:

-Game no longer crashes when accessing inventory by clicking on bag when party is selected

-Characters no longer switch as main character when right-click-moving and then hovering over another party member or over the party-hp-menu on the left side

