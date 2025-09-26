 Skip to content
Major 26 September 2025 Build 20114916 Edited 26 September 2025 – 04:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Size - 698.5MB / BuildID 20114916

Welcome to our second patch under Early Access, and this one is a bigger update than ea1.0.1, including multiple general visual improvements across all maps, bar Kiev Central, and the expansion of Silverstone in the form of 3 Pit Garages (each of which have a new collectible and achievement).

Weiner Town:

  • Added a Pickle... don't ask.

  • Replaced and Optimised Video Van

  • Replaced Grass Textures

  • Updated the Roadmap banner

Silverstone:

  • Added 3 Pit Garages, all with a new collectible each

  • Removed branding from tents

Bus Station:

  • Added exterior windowsills to Bus Station

  • Fixed broken brake lights on Vans

  • Lowered Bus Station Sidegate Road

  • Removed a van on London Road (off-map but visible)

Bike Depot:

  • Added EOML boards to Van Car Park

  • Added Flooring to McDonald’s

  • Replaced shops entirely with custom ones

