Update Size - 698.5MB / BuildID 20114916

Welcome to our second patch under Early Access, and this one is a bigger update than ea1.0.1, including multiple general visual improvements across all maps, bar Kiev Central, and the expansion of Silverstone in the form of 3 Pit Garages (each of which have a new collectible and achievement).

Weiner Town:

Added a Pickle... don't ask.

Replaced and Optimised Video Van

Replaced Grass Textures

Updated the Roadmap banner

Silverstone:

Added 3 Pit Garages, all with a new collectible each

Removed branding from tents

Bus Station:

Added exterior windowsills to Bus Station

Fixed broken brake lights on Vans

Lowered Bus Station Sidegate Road

Removed a van on London Road (off-map but visible)

Bike Depot:

Added EOML boards to Van Car Park

Added Flooring to McDonald’s

Replaced shops entirely with custom ones

