Update Size - 698.5MB / BuildID 20114916
Welcome to our second patch under Early Access, and this one is a bigger update than ea1.0.1, including multiple general visual improvements across all maps, bar Kiev Central, and the expansion of Silverstone in the form of 3 Pit Garages (each of which have a new collectible and achievement).
Weiner Town:
Added a Pickle... don't ask.
Replaced and Optimised Video Van
Replaced Grass Textures
Updated the Roadmap banner
Silverstone:
Added 3 Pit Garages, all with a new collectible each
Removed branding from tents
Bus Station:
Added exterior windowsills to Bus Station
Fixed broken brake lights on Vans
Lowered Bus Station Sidegate Road
Removed a van on London Road (off-map but visible)
Bike Depot:
Added EOML boards to Van Car Park
Added Flooring to McDonald’s
Replaced shops entirely with custom ones
Join our Discord Server to be the first to know about JGWS updates + news!
Changed files in this update