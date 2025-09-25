Hey slugcats,

Watcher 1.5 is out now!

From new regions to new creatures to new lore there are a ton to discover and explore. Here is a rough summary on what is added in this content update! I can’t reveal everything that is in this update. That’ll be up to you to find!

Arena mode support for The Watcher

New unlockables for Arena mode to be found!

Jolly Co-op support for the Watcher campaign

Retroactive Jolly Co-op support for all five of the More Slugcats campaigns which previously did not have official Co-op support

New regions

Several new creatures and items

New endings

The final chapter to The Watcher is here.

-riv otter



