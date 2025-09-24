 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20114802 Edited 24 September 2025 – 20:19:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Added Following SFX

- Doors now have sounds signifying if they're locked, unlocked, or blocked.

- Ladders now have sound

- Gates now have sound

- Added shoveling sfx in early game

-Stairs now have sound
------------------------------------------
Additional
-Added text in tunnel area, and in a hidden area

