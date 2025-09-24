 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20114776 Edited 24 September 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Fixed new boulder buttons not actually swapping the boulder texture.
  • Changed the "Golf" boulder to "Soccer" boulder.
  • Music player and autosave labels now fade away instead of just disappearing.

