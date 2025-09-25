Greetings Awoken! Thank you so much for all your feedback and support of Lost Skies 1.0.

We've just deployed a hotfix to address a number of pressing issues. Our focus has been on improving stability, tackling some bugs and smoothing out your overall gameplay experience.

*Please restart Steam to ensure you download the latest update.

Here's a full list of what's been updated:

Gameplay & Balance

Adjusted aggro ranges for bosses to improve combat encounters.

Fixed an issue causing incorrect Drift costs when upgrading schematics.

Corrected the stats on certain wings that were displaying and functioning incorrectly.

Fixed various loot tables and drops leading to incorrect or no items dropping

Addressed a visual bug that could cause sails to become massively distorted. Side sails now fill based on sideways wind.

The notorious Herald "wiggle" has been removed.

Herald loot drops should now be visible to clients as well as the host.

Hip lamps are now brighter and more effective in dark areas.

Ships are now fully repaired when docking to a shipyard

Shipyards and holograms now correctly lower intensity at night

Island Physics objects now buoyant on death clouds if they roll off an island

UI & Controls

Fixed a major bug where the crafting queue was not interactable with mouse and keyboard.

Gamepad navigation in the Crafting Queue and after Learning/Salvaging schematics has been fixed.

Important on-screen messages like "Fuel tank missing" have been re-introduced and fixed.

Fixed an issue where UI prompts for actions requiring multiple buttons (e.g., rotating ship parts on a gamepad) were not displaying both input icons.

Ship Cores that are not yet registered will now correctly show the "Register" prompt instead of "Deconstruct".

The 'H' key for hiding the HUD can now be successfully remapped in the keybinding menu.

Fixed a rare issue where the input system could break if multiple keys were pressed at the exact same moment during rebinding.

Technical Fixes & Stability

Implemented a fix for the infinite loading screen that could occur during unexpected connection errors.

Fixed a critical bug where worlds could go missing for a host after an unexpected disconnection.

Joining and inviting friends via the Steam friends list is now working correctly.

The game will now correctly set texture quality and resolution upon the first launch to prevent performance issues.

Some fixes for naked island bugs - we are monitoring this closely and are aware there are still some lurking.

AI entities occasionally entering un-simulated state for a good few seconds fixed.

Audio

Numerous audio fixes and tweaks have been implemented.

Fixed a bug where sub-biome audio, such as cave and forest ambience, was missing.

Heralds should no longer play their audio SFX after they have been defeated.

Ship Fixes