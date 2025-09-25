 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20114771 Edited 25 September 2025 – 17:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Awoken! Thank you so much for all your feedback and support of Lost Skies 1.0.

We've just deployed a hotfix to address a number of pressing issues. Our focus has been on improving stability, tackling some bugs and smoothing out your overall gameplay experience.

*Please restart Steam to ensure you download the latest update.

Here's a full list of what's been updated:

Gameplay & Balance

  • Adjusted aggro ranges for bosses to improve combat encounters.

  • Fixed an issue causing incorrect Drift costs when upgrading schematics.

  • Corrected the stats on certain wings that were displaying and functioning incorrectly.

  • Fixed various loot tables and drops leading to incorrect or no items dropping

  • Addressed a visual bug that could cause sails to become massively distorted. Side sails now fill based on sideways wind.

  • The notorious Herald "wiggle" has been removed.

  • Herald loot drops should now be visible to clients as well as the host.

  • Hip lamps are now brighter and more effective in dark areas.

  • Ships are now fully repaired when docking to a shipyard

  • Shipyards and holograms now correctly lower intensity at night

  • Island Physics objects now buoyant on death clouds if they roll off an island

UI & Controls

  • Fixed a major bug where the crafting queue was not interactable with mouse and keyboard.

  • Gamepad navigation in the Crafting Queue and after Learning/Salvaging schematics has been fixed.

  • Important on-screen messages like "Fuel tank missing" have been re-introduced and fixed.

  • Fixed an issue where UI prompts for actions requiring multiple buttons (e.g., rotating ship parts on a gamepad) were not displaying both input icons.

  • Ship Cores that are not yet registered will now correctly show the "Register" prompt instead of "Deconstruct".

  • The 'H' key for hiding the HUD can now be successfully remapped in the keybinding menu.

  • Fixed a rare issue where the input system could break if multiple keys were pressed at the exact same moment during rebinding.

Technical Fixes & Stability

  • Implemented a fix for the infinite loading screen that could occur during unexpected connection errors.

  • Fixed a critical bug where worlds could go missing for a host after an unexpected disconnection.

  • Joining and inviting friends via the Steam friends list is now working correctly.

  • The game will now correctly set texture quality and resolution upon the first launch to prevent performance issues.

  • Some fixes for naked island bugs - we are monitoring this closely and are aware there are still some lurking.

  • AI entities occasionally entering un-simulated state for a good few seconds fixed.

Audio

  • Numerous audio fixes and tweaks have been implemented.

  • Fixed a bug where sub-biome audio, such as cave and forest ambience, was missing.

  • Heralds should no longer play their audio SFX after they have been defeated.

Ship Fixes

  • Ships sometimes disappearing on first load

  • Loading ships on a shipyard could cause dock state desync

  • Ship Undo/discard now works correctly across all clients

  • Fixed issues when destroying/deconstructing hull panels

  • The ship you are registered to and your death loot bags can no longer be unloaded after a save event

  • Loot bags and dropped loot items can no longer affect ships negatively

  • Fixed issues with ship parts going missing or desyncing when reloading/respawning on a ship


    As always, thank you for your incredible support and for helping us identify these issues.

    The Lost Skies Team

