New language support!

Japanese - with new font that supports a greater amount of characters!

There is now art for the 1000th room.

New Skill that keeps Materials unlocked after rebirth.

Now has a piece of paper..?

A bunch of new cursors, courtesy of Monster Lover in the discord!

New Lock icon while hovering over locked door.

New backpack icon while picking up an item.

New material tools icons when collecting materials that upgrade with click prestige level!

New Convention Build Type for convention use.

Updated Player’s armor to have more shading in the hud.

This should drastically reduce the insane amounts of HP the player gets, but grant a bit more HP later on.

Health added on new levels lowered by approx 70%, but made the multiplier for each level’s hp reward 10% bigger.

Materials were a little bit too quick to unlock so I’m raising their base prices. I’m also increasing the prices of rock’s and iron’s materials upgrades. Currently you usually have a good chunk of meat when unlocking new materials which make their storage upgrades trivial to get. Hoping to make them a little slower to unlock with these changes.

The onboarding’s trigger’s requirement to open the equipment room has been lowered from 20 to 10 . This should prevent situations where people don’t hit that cap and think they’re stuck or something is wrong with the game.

Base meat storage prices for Rock and Iron are increased.

Skill tree nodes now hide hemalith cost multiplier if they are maxed out.

Skill tree nodes now move around according to your mouse movement.

Better, and more consistent UI sounds/cursors being used in more places.

Added a dark background to Combat’s boons to have better contrast.

You can now click to skip room description text animations.

New bone particles when killing an enemy instead of blood.

Familiar now has unique string when missing instead of saying “You missed!” as well.

Now tracking kill counts on enemies to potentially make them give you material production boost down the line.

Attack damage boost boon is now capped at 1000%

This is a pretty big nerf to attack speed, we’ll see how it plays out throughout a full run of the game, but this should make late game a little harder. Might bring it back down a bit if it makes progression too slow/tedious.

Pretty big buff to base attack speed, since we’re going to need to boost damage a lot late game because of the minimum time between attacks being slower, I’m making a little more faster at its base so it’s easier to upgrade without sacrificing too much damage. We’ll see how this plays out.

Minimum healing in camp is now floored at leggings’s regen stat, this way you won’t heal slower at lower health in camp.

Having bumped these from 0.1% to 0.3% last patch, this made them very strong very quickly, almost cutting the time required to beat the game in half, lowering them here to hopefully make it still affordable but not too OP.

Note : this will reset the key that’s on the barrels from your inventory if you have a save file with it used/owned in it, I’m making this change to prevent having to re-drop every item every run, this should make it not as tedious to get new puzzle items in the long run.

Change the inventory to be persistent data rather than temp.

You can now go back to camp by hovering and clicking at the bottom of the grate room.

Changed some verbiage for consistency and clarity.

Game window’s now get’s centered while changing resolutions/at launch/setting to windowed from fullscreen. This should prevent rare cases where windows put the window in the corner making the dragging bar inaccessible.

Warning for needing to go through rebirth before you can spend Hemalith no longer gets spammed when entering skill tree for the first time.

Skills no longer remain white after resetting skill tree spend.

God no longer invites you to spend your hemalith even though you haven't seen the hole if you haven't died.

God no longer hints at you to rebirth at floor 10 if you haven’t met him before.

Made Mouse familiar stats visible without having to repurchase it since you already owned it.

Made it so the blood from your familiar no longer eats mouse input from the impale station.

Prevented consumables from being used outside of combat.

Made shop items check the max storage before calculating if its affordable to prevent flickering.

Stopped the material’s unlock icons from flashing if it was not affordable anymore after being affordable.

Added a check to see if Steam was running before trying to change the Rich Presence Tokens.

Made material upgrade buttons check for material cap before enabling themselves to prevent flashing.

Prevented cursor from being turned into an eye during rebirth if you have pause menu opened.

Fixed button text in combat from overflowing while on higher text size in certain languages.

Skill is now correctly shown as available to be purchased if you have the exact amount of Hemalith as its cost.

Fixed Material switcher button not staying held down when switching materials by clicking on them.

Fixed Skill Tree descriptions styling not updating when maxing out until they’re hovered over again.