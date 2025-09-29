Hello all,

We have a lot of exciting new content for you today, so let's get to it!

Base Game: K9 Update Out Now!

Our long awaited furry friends (colleagues) have arrived in Flashing Lights! Police and Firefighters can now request a trusty K9 partner to accompany them - and in multiplayer, session hosts can now invite others to play as a K9 partner themselves!

Adding variety to the collection of callouts, we have introduced new police K9 missions, where K9s will have to search for items of interest such as drugs and money bags, as well as new fire department K9 missions involving searches for buried patients in construction site debris.



Your garage has expanded once again, with new police and fire department K9 variants of the FEX and the CTA vehicles: Police FEX K9, Police SUV K9, Rescue FEX K9 and Rescue SUV K9 - these variants contain K9 cages for transporting your loyal dog companions.



The full map UI has also seen a major improvement, with streets names added as well as a toggle to display map tags and zoom in and out - great for role play!

We've also fixed a number of bugs, so take a read of the full patch notes below.

New Paid DLC: Guerrero Pursuit SUV Pack Out Now

Race to scene with the Guerrero Pursuit SUV Pack, featuring vehicles for each department!

DLC includes:

Police Guerrero SUV - Sheriff livery - Black and white livery - White livery - Unmarked black livery

EMS Guerrero SUV

Fire Guerrero SUV

Plus all new K9 Variants for Police and Fire

Available now for £2.99/$2.99/€2.99:

Pickup Truck Triple Pack: Now includes a K9 cage version of the F600 vehicle

Interceptor SUV Pack: Now includes a K9 cage version of the Interceptor SUV

BUCK Police, Fire, Rescue Pack: Now includes another police pickup version as requested by the community

Patch Notes

We've also updated some prior DLC with some bonus goodies:

New

AI K9 partner for police, find paw icon in police station to spawn a dog (it will spawn in same station where player spawned) [Hold E to control AI dog]

AI Rescue Search K9 for fire department, can help you find patients

Police AI K9 can sniff traffic vehicles (put search marker next to a car)

Playable police K9 for singleplayer and multiplayer (host invite players through Sandbox Menu)

Playable K9 can tackle pedestrians and suspects

Full Map UI updated with street names, toggle map tags and zoom

Street names next to minimap HUD

Mission dispatch now show street name address

Item system (Drug pack and money bag collect as evidence, store in vehicle trunk, deliver to police station. Items are also available in mission editor)

AI pedestrians now scream when shots fired or dog attacking

Police mission "Drug deal in progress [ID 1017]" (12 locations featuring new items- money bags, drug packages)

New missions for fire department: Collapsed Hiker Search [ID 2006]; Trapped Under Debris [ID 2007]

New items (debris) for mission editor

In singleplayer now dispatch will pause new missions if player is busy in one already

Vehicle menu now have all vehicles in one scrollable row (click+drag works as well)

Reverb audio effects in fire station garages, city tunnels and under highway overpasses

Weather and background noise now change volume when player gets in/out a car

Added gear switching sounds (R<N>D)

K9 cars added for police and fire department (FEX, CTA, F600 [dlc], INT [dlc])

Guerrero [new dlc] added for PD, FD, EMS and K9 version for PD & FD

Fixes

Pedestrians stop at traffic lights fixed

Spawning issues for missions "Suspicious Activity" and "Reported intoxicated persons" fixed

Tow physics updated (Tow space program has been shut down)

Save game process optimizations, had frame hiccups each time stats got saved (hit signs, missions etc.)

AI traffic engine sounds got muted when scripts switched for near/far distances

Player car doors and lights could react to other player's input during multiplayer

Fixed few internal scripts which possibly mess up longer game sessions

Parked cars fixed in City Marina

Invisible backup secondary units

Partner MoveTo or Search/Frisk/Arrest world marker could mess with player inputs or get stuck on screen

Pedestrians spawning near traffic lights could get corrupted and glitch out for the rest of the game session

Set night on game start fixed

Adjusted vehicle tire skid sounds

Optimized how world chunks loads materials and textures (please let us know how game performs)

Lanterns and advertising on buildings now switch off emission during day time

Mission distance radius was turned off

Dispatch wait time between missions adjusted

Time now paused in mission editor

Vehicle menu now show car names and tag names

Some player cars had old sound when driving offroad

Turn signals sounds changed

Traffic light fix at 19-34

Civ role spawn point fix at 26-49

Kick, ban and unban updated

Thanks,

The Flashing Lights Team