Hey Sleepers,
This hotfix requires a client-side download. Remember to restart your Steam client if the download does not appear automatically for you. Servers will be coming back up shortly.
For the list of known issues, please visit our Discord server or Steam discussion boards.
Fixes
Fixed an issue on private servers where some volume in the player’s inventory could be taken by invisible resources if the player had visited other servers while crafting had been ongoing. The issue on public servers was fixed last week.
Fixed an issue where the Right of Salvage Decree didn’t cause players to drop their items as expected when they were killed in Deep Desert PvP areas.
The Respawn button is now disabled in the Esc Menu when you open it in social hubs.
Changed files in this update