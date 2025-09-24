# SMALL UPDATE FOR BOTH VERSIONS #

## PLEASE NOTE THERE IS NO NOTIFICATION TO UPDATE THE GAME TO PLAY ONLINE IN THE BETA. RESTART STEAM TO ENSURE YOU HAVE THE LATEST VERSION OF THE ONLINE BETA INSTALLED ## if there are no more major crashes after today, we plan on merging the online beta into the official version of the game this week! our focus will be shifting to workshop soon.



## MAIN VERSION ## - fixed a bug that could cause you to lose multiple stocks at once (seriously...it's fixed....i swear)

- percents now reset to zero as soon as you die, rather than when you respawn. this fixes an issue where you could actually lose the game even if you were ahead in certain situations when the game went to time



## ONLINE BETA ## - (NOTE: when connecting with someone, your delay may be set too high for the first game. it will correct itself after game 1, but steam spikes ping when you connect, causing our game to assume you have higher ping than you really do. we are working on a fix)

- default delay set back to 2 instead of 0 (caused many desyncs. rollback requires a little delay at least)

- fixed various crashes relating to connections and niche situations

- improved connection strengths. connections should be smoother overall

- ping predictiions should be better

- delay is now synced between players to avoid crashes (it will always take the higher delay)