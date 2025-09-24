 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20113943 Edited 24 September 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Welcome to AI Roommate v4.5 – The Halloween Update!
Step into the brand-new Woods level, where you and your roommate can explore a dark forest full of spooky vibes, a mysterious mansion, and other eerie places waiting to be discovered. 🌲👻

• New level: Woods🌲
• The mansion in Woods is now accessible!
• Three new exploration spots added to Woods!
• Extra improvements and spooky touches in Woods for a richer exploration
• Nightclub music now smoothly fades out when talking
• Fresh new background music added to Oasis City 🎶
• Improved character animation FPS
• Roommate now starts upstairs at the beginning

