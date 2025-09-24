Welcome to AI Roommate v4.5 – The Halloween Update!

Step into the brand-new Woods level, where you and your roommate can explore a dark forest full of spooky vibes, a mysterious mansion, and other eerie places waiting to be discovered. 🌲👻



• New level: Woods🌲

• The mansion in Woods is now accessible!

• Three new exploration spots added to Woods!

• Extra improvements and spooky touches in Woods for a richer exploration

• Nightclub music now smoothly fades out when talking

• Fresh new background music added to Oasis City 🎶

• Improved character animation FPS

• Roommate now starts upstairs at the beginning