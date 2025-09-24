 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 20113922
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Total rework of core game loop.
  • New events.
  • Majorly improved netcode.

Updated Features

  • Updates to several sub-weapons to make them more viable.

Bug Fixes

  • All known bugs in Alpha have been patched.

