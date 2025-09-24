Robo Pose 2D Update brings 2D mode to the game. Players now can chose to play 2D mode besides existing 3D and Endless mode. 2D mode brings much easier and more enjoyable experience compared to the previous perspective one.
There is also a major update to assets and map ending with polish and optimization to performance and controls.
List of changes:
Added 2D Mode
New UI for 2D Mode
Seperate Highscores and Steam Leaderboards for 2D Mode
Improved settings for body controls and sensitivity
Added 1 new Achievement for completing game in new 2D Mode
Rebuilt end of map and added some new assets
Changed files in this update