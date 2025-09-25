

[Version Ea0_0.71.158063]

Hey everyone, another day, another update! Apart from hotfixes we wanted to do a quick balancing pass to most of the victory conditions as we know it has been a point of discussion among the community.

Let us know what you think 😊

Balancing Victory Conditions

We introduced a variable that take into consideration the difficulty that the player selected for their game. This will make the objectives more easy to adjust.

Multitudes & Wealth Victories made harder

Multitude (Food Victory) > between 70 - 130 population

Wealth (Dust Victory) > between 20 - 60 strategic resources

Acclaim, Stature, Insight Victories made easier

Acclaim (Industry Victory) > between 3-7 monuments

Stature (Diplomatic victory) > between 20-40 minor faction pacified

Insight (Dungeon victory) > This one is a bit more complicated as it take into consideration the map size. I will spare you from the math class. But it should be easier 👍

We will keep monitoring your feedback closely on this topic to continue improving them.

Necrophage:

Fixed a crash upon consuming an enemy city. Thank you Trivity for the bug report

Fixed an issue where Burrows would stay visible and tooltipable after razing them - Thanks Danger and Lehodryc for the bug reports on Steam

Tutorial & Hints:

Fixed an issue where the hints could stop behaving correctly on Steam Deck in specific cases

Removed a hint about signing treaties as it felt too spammy for players

Quests:

Fixed an issue where the text was overflowing in the "A Broken Mirror" quest when the font size was on 2

Key Character Events

Removed Rewards on introduction events of Characters in Key Character Events.

Added Rewards based on player's previous choices on subsequent Key Character Events. We will improve on this on a future update.

General Improvements

Improving messaging ingame in the pop-up that warns players the game doesn't have enough permissions to write on the disk. If you had this issue, please check out for troubleshooting

Fixed a visual issue where the status of a unit would be visually applied to any unit of the same army.

For example, the "Dying" status of Marquis Galari unit from the Last Lords faction quest was visually spreading the "Dying" status to others units of his army anymore.

Bugfixing:

Fixed a crash at End Turn linked to subjugation

Random crashes to desktop while buying tiles in foundation with influence [link] - Arthur trying to repro, waiting for info

Fixed an issue where the text was overflowing in the population selection in the City UI

Fixed a visual issue where "regular" schematic views feedbacks would not overlap properly with corruption schematic view feedback

Fixed a technical issue where unit pin in battles was not displayed if the unit had too many health points. Thank you whoever managed to have a hero that had 12 000 health points to trigger this bug (we know you cheated!)

Fixed a technical issue occurring when selecting "Normal Game" in the First Time User Flow in very specific cases

Fixed a technical issue when showing councilor in the councilor list when assigning them to the council in specific cases

Fixed a technical issue when the end round button was showing as active when it should have been disabled when no unit was selected

Fixed a technical issue with a terrain shader

Fixed a technical issue when the game tries to create a subjugation with a dead army (We don't have any undead faction yet!)

Fixed a technical issue where the Strip tile action from the Necrophages would continue after the army doing it was destroyed in specific cases (pesky bugs!)

See you in a few mins to discuss the future changes on the UI 👀

Your Feedback Matters: Reviews and Community

There’s a reason we are putting Endless Legend 2 into Early Access: We want to hear from you, our players.

So if you’ve spent some time with the game, please let us know what you think! Leave a Steam review and join our community on the forum, the Amplitude Discord, or our Amplifiers community hub.