Sins of a Solar Empire II – Reinforcements DLC Now Available

New command ship class units and lore-driven factional victory conditions bring fresh strategies to the battlefield

Players can also enjoy our latest free update, v1.45 - released today.

The battle for galactic control has evolved as all sides introduce deadly new ships and cunning methods of victory. Stardock has released the Reinforcements DLC for Sins of a Solar Empire II today. This content expansion introduces a brand-new command ship class—one unique vessel for each faction—and all-new Factional Victory Conditions that let players win in ways that match their empire’s lore and playstyle.

New Command Ships

Bridging the gap between capital ships and titans, command ships redefine late-game fleet compositions with devastating firepower, unique abilities, and strategic utility:

TEC Enclave – Takadaran Command Fortress: A massive support platform doubling as a mobile cruiser-scale shipyard, capable of producing TEC cruisers in the field.

TEC Primacy – Khevarkov Modular Battleship: A high-speed strike vessel with customizable hardpoints for railguns, missiles, or hangar bays.

Vasari Alliance – Sularkon Tyrant: A city-ship fortress with integrated Phase Gate, designed to lock down entire sectors.

Vasari Exodus – Anarkrul Wanderer: A colossal refugee-carrier turned warship, bristling with defenses and heavy strikecraft support.

Advent Wrath – Oblivia Dreadnought: A heavily armored frontline warship wielding a devastating Super Heavy PsiKinetic Lance.

Advent Reborn – Justicia Dreadnought: A vertical dreadnought that grows deadlier as allies fall, culminating in catastrophic retaliation.

Factional Victory Conditions

The Reinforcements DLC also introduces faction-specific win conditions, adding new strategic layers and dramatic endgame scenarios:

Vasari – The Departure: Build massive Arkships and escape the sector through a star.

Advent – Mass Conversion: Deploy planetary conversion items to transform entire star systems into loyal territory in sweeping waves.

Trader Emergency Coalition – Super Novalith Offensive: Construct an ultimate Novalith cannon capable of obliterating planets to force peace through sheer destructive power.

“The Reinforcements DLC propels the player into another year of our galactic war,” said Brian Clair, Executive Producer at Stardock. “These new command-class warships will let players try out new strategies and abilities. Furthermore, the new victory conditions provide new challenges and more interesting ways to win.”

The Reinforcements DLC is available standalone for $14.99 and is included as part of the Premium Edition for $99.99 or as part of the Sins of a Solar Empire II Content Pass for $59.99.