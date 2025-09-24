Hi all,
Most of this update is adding clarity to various places of the game to make it more obvious what you need to be doing, what is going on and just generally make the experience smoother.
The only balance update is: Your base jump duration is increased from 0.8 -> 1.0 seconds. This will make shockwave (and other jump-only attacks) a bit more forgiving early on!
Clarity Update
